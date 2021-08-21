Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

LON:DLN traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,740 ($48.86). 153,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,819. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,549.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.34%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

