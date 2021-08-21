$83.91 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $83.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $86.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $72.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $367.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. 329,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29.
In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.