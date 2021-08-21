Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $23.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCW stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 713,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,940. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

