First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post sales of $61.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the highest is $63.10 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $240.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $242.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $252.45 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $260.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $736.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

