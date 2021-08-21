Flow (FLOW) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $23.69 or 0.00048243 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $402.04 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00132334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00152603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.95 or 1.00149621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.74 or 0.00914015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.99 or 0.06587134 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

