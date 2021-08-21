Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kaman has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

