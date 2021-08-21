Ycash Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $26,604.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00309726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00151196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00152240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002305 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,484,675 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.