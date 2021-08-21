Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce sales of $827.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $893.04 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $108,840. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 186.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 215,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 140,103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 387,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

