360 Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

360 Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

