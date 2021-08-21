Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,087 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.2% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

