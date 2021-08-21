EOSDT Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $174.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

