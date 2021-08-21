CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Cap Tops $586,682.78

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $586,682.78 and $2,249.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

