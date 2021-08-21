Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

ZEN traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 771,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $98,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,827 shares of company stock valued at $23,763,236. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.