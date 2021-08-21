Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ALKS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 1,121,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,929. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $30.32.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.