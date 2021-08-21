XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.2% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $2,889,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 214.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,547. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

