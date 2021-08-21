Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,671. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

