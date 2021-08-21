Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.65. 1,727,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $333.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.