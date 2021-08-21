Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $234,210.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00810971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,451,864 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.