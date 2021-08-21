$26.90 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post sales of $26.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $22.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $115.05 million, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OIIM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.58. 70,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.70. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.