Brokerages Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.78). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

BCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 339,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,487. Atreca has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

