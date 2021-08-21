Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 39.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 297,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,548. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

