BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $71.39 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 65,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $445.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

