American Investment Services Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

