iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.65. 1,499,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

