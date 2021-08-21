Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Trimmed by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,366,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.24. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

