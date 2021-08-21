Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 39.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 53,615,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,825,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.