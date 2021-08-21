Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

VUG traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $298.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

