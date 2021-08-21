American Investment Services Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,067,000.

SPDW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 725,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

