TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $352,214.91 and $24,384.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 112.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00810106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00102745 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

