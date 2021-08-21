Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report sales of $57.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.51 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $213.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 613,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,262. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.