Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 493,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,043. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 101,251.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 188.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,439 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 53.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

