ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,031. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

