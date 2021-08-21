Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $13.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $917.17. 384,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.25. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

