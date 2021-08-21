Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $57.48 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $158.35. 3,484,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.