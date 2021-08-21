PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 23.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.