Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,195 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. Stellus Capital Investment accounts for 1.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 52,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,841. The stock has a market cap of $254.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

