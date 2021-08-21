Private Ocean LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $34.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,582.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

