American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.2% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.56. The company had a trading volume of 737,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $179.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

