Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

