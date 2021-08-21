Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Verso posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial raised their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of VRS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 220,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,636. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $606.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verso by 119.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verso by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.