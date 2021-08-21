YOU COIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $344,377.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $344,377.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00814162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00102824 BTC.

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

