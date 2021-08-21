Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dynatronics’ earnings. Dynatronics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatronics will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatronics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DYNT remained flat at $$1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 272,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

