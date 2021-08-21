Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $76.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.48 million and the highest is $92.01 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $299.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. 403,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $447.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

