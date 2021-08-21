WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,514 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $167.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

