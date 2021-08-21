American Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 83,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

