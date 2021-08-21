SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $780.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

