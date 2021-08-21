Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.79.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 1,767,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,705. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

