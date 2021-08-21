ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABM Industries by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,290,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ABM Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 484,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

