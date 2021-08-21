10,134 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

