American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90.

